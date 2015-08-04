Drake Trolls OVO Fest In “Free Meek Mill” Shirt [PHOTO]

With co-signs from Will Smith and members of the Philadelphia Eagles, Drake has all but won his “battle” with Meek Mill.

While the world awaits whether or not Nicki Minaj’s man can inject new life into the scenario, Drizzy loves a good troll job and he dug up that infamous “Free Meek Mill” t-shirt he rocked back with the Philly prison system had the MMG rapper on ice.

Drake is currently in his hometown of Toronto for the second round of OVO Fest 2015 at the Molson Canadian Amphitheatre.

Despite Meek Mill’s diss to Drake, “Wanna Know” being universally panned, new findings by Complex have discovered that alleged ghostwriter Quentin Miller actually didn’t get credited for the incriminating track “R.I.C.O.” from the album, Dreams Worth More Than Money. The reference track was subsequently leaked by Funkmaster Flex but, nobody cares. It’s going to take some actual rap bars to chop Drake’s reign down.

Peep Drizzy basking in his “Free Meek Mill” t-shirt below and in live motion on the next page.

