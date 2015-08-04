CLOSE
Drake Opens OVO Fest Set With “Back To Back” & Meek Mill Memes On Screen

Who knew that Drake would display a total lack of chill when it comes to clapping back at Meek Mill? Tonight (Aug. 3), Drizzy opened up his OVO Fest set with “Back To Back” but the kicker was the Toronto rapper had every slanderous meme you’ve seen in a slideshow on the big ass screen behind him. 

Also, it sounds like everyone in the crown knew the lyrics. Needless to say, Twitter is going honey baked ham at Meek’s latest L.

Peep the footage below and on the following pages.

Photo: Twitter

