Iggy Azalea Admits She Got Nose Job

Back in May, many began openly wondering if Iggy Azalea got a nose job after seeing her on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet. In a recent interview, the Australian rapper admitted to getting work done on her nose and also discussed the breast augmentation she already copped to.

Azalea is on the cover of the September issue of Seventeen and openly discussed her plastic surgery in the interview.

Says Seventeen:

Opening up for the first time about her changing look, the Aussie rapper tells the September issue of Seventeen, “I’m not denying it. Denying it is lame.” This isn’t the first time Iggy Iggs has had plastic surgery—she’s admitted to having breast implants. And as far as she’s concerned, there’s no reason to hide any of it. “I don’t think you should be ashamed if you made a change to yourself, which is why I’ve spoken about the changes I’ve made, like with my breasts.” Even if you’re not a fan a changing your looks, you gotta love her honesty! But if you’re thinking about having surgery, Iggy says don’t rush into it. “Your perception of yourself can change a lot over time,” she explains, “so I think it’s important to wait and make sure it’s the right choice.” She even did a lot of research. “I read a lot about nose jobs online. Some women are really happy they got them, and some women changed their noses when they were younger, and when they got older they wished they didn’t.”

