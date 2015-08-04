Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel, & Chinx “3 Shots,” James Fauntleroy “Magic,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.4.15

Times have changed and New York City is no longer the de facto city of rap dominance. The lack of support for local artists is partially to blame, but other artists simply saw their proverbial “hoop dreams” deflate as quickly as their stars rose.

Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel (GS9) were locked up on heinous charges, citing gun violence, conspiracy, and drugs. Coke Boys rapper Chinx was gunned down in his native Queens back in May. The three rappers connect on an unreleased track titled “3 Shots.”

Find the record from three of NYC’s most promising, yet saddening, rappers in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Stormzy – “10 Minute”

James Fauntleroy – “Magic”

Perrion – “Freaky”

https://soundcloud.com/lonewlf/fridaynight

Dylan Tran ft. Jace – “Friday Night”

Casey Veggies – “Organic (Freestyle)”

https://soundcloud.com/sawncloud-fan/warren-g-ft-jeezy-bun-b-nate-dogg-keep-on-hustlin

Warren G ft. Jeezy, Bun B, & Nate Dogg – “Keep On Hustlin”

Biggs ft. Stalley & CP – “What They Yellin”