50 Cent and Ja Rule Still Hate Each Other [Photos]

Time heals all wounds, right? Not if you’re 50 Cent and Ja Rule.

Everyone knows 50’s meteoric rise in the Hip-Hop including contributing to the spectacular decline of Rule’s career. Surely Rule will disagree, but regardless, the old wounds were opened when Meek Mill name checked both rappers at the end of his “Wanna Know” diss aimed at Drake.

When the song first dropped, Ja reacted by hitting Instagram, and mentioning his new MTV show, with the caption, “Which one supposed to be Ja Rule??? #Over30millionrecordsSOLD #IwriteallmyShit #MeekvsDrake #FollowtheRules oct. 26 Monday nights 10pm on Mtv!!! #MavenxMadden in stores August… #Magnises.”

But ish hit the fan when 50 reacted to Ja’s appearance on Power 105 this morning (Aug. 4) in NYC.

“Oh I herd what you said on the power 105 morning show, you f*cking punk. Everybody know I put your ass to sleep.”

Now the slander is back on. Peep the back forth on the following pages.

Remember when these two saw each other on a plane and it was all love? Oh well.

