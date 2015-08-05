CLOSE
A$AP Rocky & Tyler, The Creator Are Going On Tour Together [PHOTO]

Hip-Hop music has been subjected to some pretty fantastic albums this year and a handful of those acts are set to go on a mini cross-country as a unit.

A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator unveiled their joint venture, the Rocky and Tyler Tour yesterday, August 4 to much fanfare.

On May 26, 2015, the Harlem rapper released his second studio album, AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP to Billboard-topping numbers and the Odd Future frontman dropped his well-received third studio effort in Cherry Bomb on April 13, 2015.

Coming along for the ride A$AP Mob family friend and tireless MC, Danny Brown as well as Vince Staples, who released his critically acclaimed debut Summertime ’06, just last month.

As of press time, the Rocky and Tyler Tour yesterday have nine dates starting in Lowell, MA on September 19. According to the Rocky and Tyler Tour’s official website, more dates will be added in the near future.

Peep the Rocky and Tyler Tour dates below and check out the rapper’s reactions on the next couple of pages.

https://twitter.com/asvpxrocky/status/628671761110929408

Sept. 19 – Lowell, MA – Tsongas Arena

Sept. 22 – New York, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Penn’s Landing – Festival Pier

Sept. 26 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 27 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 30 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

Oct. 2 – Houston, TX – NRG Center

Oct. 8 – New Orleans, LA – Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

Oct. 9 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

