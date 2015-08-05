CLOSE
CyHi The Prynce Drops Alleged Kanye West Diss “Elephant In The Room” [LISTEN]

CyHi The Prynce has some things to get off his chest after sitting on G.O.O.D. Music’s bench for years. The Atlanta rapper comes for just about everyone on Kanye West’s label, Yeezy included, on “Elephant In The Room.”

Listen to tales of Yeezy getting the duct tape treatment, Pusha T getting his album’s quality called into question and the Def Jam offices getting run up in below.

But wait, is that the G.O.O.D. Music logo on the artwork, though? Hmm, publicity stunt or nah?

