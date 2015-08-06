Busta Rhymes Arrested After Hurling Protein Drink At Gym Worker

Busta Rhymes was trying to get his work out on last night. But things went left when he allegedly threw a protein drink at a worker and got arrested at an NYC gym.

Reportedly, Bussa Bus arrived at the Steel Gym in Chelsea last night and got into an argument with an employee. Things got heated and ended with said worker catching a cardboard Lean Body protein drink to the back of the head.

It seems Busta and the employee had a history of disagreements and the latter’s own co-workers are throwing the guy under the bus, no pun intended.

Reports the New York Daily News:

Several witnesses said the two had been at odds in the past and questioned why Busta was busted. One bodybuilder said that a front desk employee got into a beef with Busta Tuesday when the rapper tried to bring a cameraman into the gym to record his workout routine. The worker refused to allow the videographer inside. When Rhymes returned to the workout facility Wednesday he approached the desk to buy a water and a chocolate-flavored Lean Body drink and the employee told him he had to leave. “Things got heated. Busta splashed water on him and the employee threw water back. Busta’s security got between them,” said Sean Aird, 23, a bodybuilder from Brooklyn. “The cops came and (the employee) kept changing his story.” Others at the popular weightlifting spot agreed. Another witness, an employee at the gym, confirmed that there had been bad blood between the two in the past. “This has been going on for a long time,” the employee told The News.

Busta Rhymes was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He was released last night and is due back in court Nov. 6.