Mac Miller “100 Grandkids,” Jay Rock ft. Lance Skiiiwalker “90059,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.7.15

Mac Miller is back and readying his upcoming album GO:OD AM for a September 18 release. From the project, we receive a new track called “100 Grandkids.”
Miller has been quiet since releasing his 2014 mixtape Faces. But this tune is a fire reentry into an already promising year of rap music.
Find the song (see the video here), along with a freshly released heater from Jay Rock, a mastered version of Fetty Wap’s “Again,” and more, below in Wired Tracks.
—
Photo: Instagram
—
Kid Cudi – “JFKPSA”
Fetty Wap – “Again”
Andy Mineo – “Uncomfortable”
Armani White – “Young Adults”
Jay Rock ft. Lance Skiiiwalker – “90059”
Scarface ft. Rush Davis – “Steer”
Teedra Moses ft. Rick Ross – “Cognac & Conversation”
https://soundcloud.com/bobatl/bob-hello-neighbor
B.o.B – “Hello Neighbor”
Jordin Sparks ft. B.o.B – “Work From Home”
Vic Mensa – “Heat It Up (Freestyle)”
