Mac Miller “100 Grandkids,” Jay Rock ft. Lance Skiiiwalker “90059,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.7.15

Mac Miller is back and readying his upcoming album GO:OD AM for a September 18 release. From the project, we receive a new track called “100 Grandkids.”

Miller has been quiet since releasing his 2014 mixtape Faces. But this tune is a fire reentry into an already promising year of rap music.

Find the song (see the video here), along with a freshly released heater from Jay Rock, a mastered version of Fetty Wap’s “Again,” and more, below in Wired Tracks.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Kid Cudi – “JFKPSA”

Fetty Wap – “Again”

Andy Mineo – “Uncomfortable”

Armani White – “Young Adults”

Jay Rock ft. Lance Skiiiwalker – “90059”

Scarface ft. Rush Davis – “Steer”

Teedra Moses ft. Rick Ross – “Cognac & Conversation”

https://soundcloud.com/bobatl/bob-hello-neighbor

B.o.B – “Hello Neighbor”

Jordin Sparks ft. B.o.B – “Work From Home”

Vic Mensa – “Heat It Up (Freestyle)”