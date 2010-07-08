LeBron James Being Sued By Man Claiming To Be His Biological Father

LeBron James and his mother Gloria are being sued by a man claiming to be LeBron’s biological father.

Leicester Bryce Stovell claims that he and Ms. James had consensual sex back in 1984 when she was only 15 years old, resulting in the birth of NBA superstar LeBron James. The lawsuit filed in federal court, contains some serious allegations, including fraud, threats, and evidence tampering that Mrs. James is accused of.

Although Stovell who is now 55 years old, may seem like some low life man who took advantage of a 15 year old, he is actually a Princeton graduate, who earned a law degree from the University of Chicago and then became a Senior Legal Advisor for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Leicester claims in 2007 in a phone call with Gloria, she denied ever meeting him and threatened to have him physically harmed. A few days later, Leicester claims LeBron through his lawyer, agreed to take a DNA paternity test.

Leicester was given the results that showed he was not the father, but several months later, he began to suspect that the results were tampered with by Gloria and Lebron.

With Lebron’s big announcement scheduled for tonight as previously reported, I am sure this is the last thing that he needs on his mind.

