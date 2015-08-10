Jay Rock Announces New Album, 90059

Jay Rock probably should have appeared on Dr. Dre’s Compton but the orignal MVP of Top Dawg Entertainment has his own hood to rep.

It has approximately been four years, ten days and fourteen hours since Rock has released his debut–and only–studio album, Follow Me Home, but thankfully that is about to change. His newly released single, “90059,” is an ode to the Los Angeles zip code that molded his gangsta and it also doubles of the name of his long-delayed album.

“Follow Me Home was released July 26, 2011. 1st dawg off the leash for the camp,” Rock, 29, tweeted. “Sh*t always comes back around. The album title is 90059.

In an interview with Hip-Hop Wired last summer, the underrated rhymer expressed how rushing a project was the furthest thing from the agenda and more than a year later, his words remain rooted in fact.

Although the album has no concrete release date, the aggressive “90059” features Lance Skiiiwalker and is produced by TDE in-houser Tae Beast, as is currently available on iTunes.

Listen to it below.

Photo: Instagram/Jay Rock