2 Chainz “Everything I Know,” P. Reign “Rich,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.10.15

2 Chainz has more street knowledge to bestow on listers on his upcoming Trapavelli Tre mixtape. Set to hit the Internets on August 13, the Atlanta rap veteran provides a taste of what’s to come via a track titled “Everything I Know.”

2 Chainz finds comfort in production from Nard & B and a coating of autotune on his vocals while waxing poetics of dope boy tales. Stream “Everything I Know” in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find new releases by P. Reign, a remix of Jamie XX’s “Good Times” featuring Skepta, and more.

Photo: Instagram

P. Reign – “Rich”

Jamie XX ft. Skepta – “Good Times (Remix)”

https://soundcloud.com/fsdmusic/r-kelly-backyard-party

R. Kelly – “Backyard Party”

Fat Joe ft. T.I. – “Plenty Ni**azzz”

TeeCee ft. Ty Dolla $ign & RJ – “Gettin 2 It”

Shirt – “Hurt My Heart (Freestyle)”

Lucki Ecks – “backhome”

https://soundcloud.com/fatmankey/sets/screamingdreams-prelude-fatmankey

Key! – Screaming Dreams Prelude EP

DJ Soko ft. Guilty Simpson & Hassaan Mackey – “Stand Up”

Kembe X – “What I’m Doin”