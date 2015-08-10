2 Chainz “Everything I Know,” P. Reign “Rich,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.10.15

2 Chainz has more street knowledge to bestow on listers on his upcoming Trapavelli Tre mixtape. Set to hit the Internets on August 13, the Atlanta rap veteran provides a taste of what’s to come via a track titled “Everything I Know.”
2 Chainz finds comfort in production from Nard & B and a coating of autotune on his vocals while waxing poetics of dope boy tales. Stream “Everything I Know” in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find new releases by P. Reign, a remix of Jamie XX’s “Good Times” featuring Skepta, and more.
P. Reign – “Rich”
Jamie XX ft. Skepta – “Good Times (Remix)”
https://soundcloud.com/fsdmusic/r-kelly-backyard-party
R. Kelly – “Backyard Party”
Fat Joe ft. T.I. – “Plenty Ni**azzz”
TeeCee ft. Ty Dolla $ign & RJ – “Gettin 2 It”
Shirt – “Hurt My Heart (Freestyle)”
Lucki Ecks – “backhome”
https://soundcloud.com/fatmankey/sets/screamingdreams-prelude-fatmankey
Key! – Screaming Dreams Prelude EP
DJ Soko ft. Guilty Simpson & Hassaan Mackey – “Stand Up”
Kembe X – “What I’m Doin”
