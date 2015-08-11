Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late Goes Platinum

Is Drake’s latest project, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, an album or a mixtape? It really doesn’t matter since it has gone platinum.

US album sales: @Drake, If You're Reading This It's Too Late 7,985 (1,006,000 total). — Chart News (@chartnews) August 10, 2015

Billboard reports that Drizzy’s LP is the first album to go platinum stateside this year (released in 2015) with 1.0o7 million units sold since its surprise February drop.

Don’t expect him to get a congratulatory tweet from Meek Mill, though.

Oh yeah, Drake considers If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late a mixtape, and his proper album, Views From The 6, will allegedly drop this year.

Photo: Instagram