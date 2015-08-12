50 Cent Roasts Taye Diggs For His Hedwig and the Angry Inch Drag [Photos]

Taye Diggs is currently starring in the titular role in Broadway’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch production, but 50 Cent doesn’t give a damn.

While riding through the streets of Manhattan, the Southpaw actor spotted a promo featuring Diggs in the character’s glam queen makeup and he got to clowning.

“I saw this tonight in the city, I said what the fu*k, is Taye diggs doing. Lmao #EFFENVODKA #FRIGO #SMSAUDIO,” he captioned the photo. The veteran actor has yet to respond but it’s doubtful he’ll feel any type of away about the shade. His Instagram page is full of images of himself in the dressing room getting his lipstick and eye shadow applied extra thick.

Diggs is also no stranger to the demands of the theater. He actually got his start in the 1990s on Broadway playing the role of “Benny” in Rent.

50 will be 50, however. Take a look at the slander below and Diggs getting into character on the next few pages. Hedwig and the Angry Inch will be running on Broadway well into October just in case you’re interested.

