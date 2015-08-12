CLOSE
Home > 50 Cent

50 Cent Roasts Taye Diggs For His Hedwig and the Angry Inch Drag [Photos]

Leave a comment

Taye Diggs is currently starring in the titular role in Broadway’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch production, but 50 Cent doesn’t give a damn.

While riding through the streets of Manhattan, the Southpaw actor spotted a promo featuring Diggs in the character’s glam queen makeup and he got to clowning.

“I saw this tonight in the city, I said what the fu*k, is Taye diggs doing. Lmao #EFFENVODKA #FRIGO #SMSAUDIO,” he captioned the photo. The veteran actor has yet to respond but it’s doubtful he’ll feel any type of away about the shade. His Instagram page is full of images of himself in the dressing room getting his lipstick and eye shadow applied extra thick.

Diggs is also no stranger to the demands of the theater. He actually got his start in the 1990s on Broadway playing the role of “Benny” in Rent.

50 will be 50, however. Take a look at the slander below and Diggs getting into character on the next few pages. Hedwig and the Angry Inch will be running on Broadway well into October just in case you’re interested.

50-cent-taye-diggs

taye-diggs-hedwig-bts

Photo: Instagram/50 Cent

Broadway , LGBT , taye diggs

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close