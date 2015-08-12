Wu-Tang Goons Step To Action Bronson At Sean Price’s Funeral [Photos]

Sean Price was laid to rest in Brooklyn yesterday, August 11. And unfortunately for the family, his Hip-Hop homegoing didn’t go down without incident.

Action Bronson’s Twitter apologies to Ghostface Killah still hasn’t satisfied the fury of the Wu-Tang Clan, and longtime affiliate Popa Wu made sure to speak his mind despite the somber setting.

“This [what] we do I’m [for] real Popa Wu u Fuk with my mine u get Chestties Wu 4ever,” he captioned in the picture which showcased him grilling Bronson face-to-face. Video has surfaced and it appears that Mr. Wonderful fled the premises following the exchange.

Despite the ill-advised setting, the late Boot Camp Clik rapper most likely wouldn’t have minded the minor drama at his wake. His sense of humor was simply like that. Nonetheless, the family is accepting donations in these troubling times. Supporting his music catalog would also go long way.

Take a look at some of the snapshots from Sean Price’s funeral in the gallery. The video of the confrontation is inserted as well.

Photo: Instagram/Popa Wu

