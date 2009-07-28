Kanye Deems Himself the New” King of Pop”

In another idiotic and just plain stupid move, Kanye’s messed up…royally. According to Scrape TV, Kanye is calling himself the new “King of Pop.” Please say it ain’t so. They have a reported statement from Kanye that says since Michael’s gone, it’s his turn to take the crown:

“You know everyone loves and respects Michael but times change. It’s so sad to see Michael gone but it makes a path for a new King of Pop and I’m willing to take that on. There’s nobody who can match me in sales and in respect so it only makes sense for me to take over Michael’s crown and become the new King. First there was Elvis, then there was Michael, now in the 21st century its Kanye’s time to rule. I have nothing but respect for Michael but someone needs to pick up where he left off and there’s nobody better than me to do that. I am the new King of Pop.”

If the statement is proved valid, Kanye West will have proven that he is a true dumbass but it will not be the first time. In another laughable moment, Kanye posted a video talking about the release of his Louis Vuitton shoes saying that he wanted to be addressed as Martin Louis The King Jr.

“I’ve been called a lot of names, mostly the Don…the Louis Vuitton Don. Due to what has happened, what has happened so severely, when the red shoes hit the runway, I was forced to change my name to Martin Louis the King, Jr. Address me as such….”

Someone please find Kanye a chair and tell him to sit down.

Here’s some old footage of Martin Louis The King, Jr.:

A message from kwest on Vimeo.