Drake Ghostwrote For Lil Wayne, Per Karrine Steffans

In news that shouldn’t surprise many, Drake ghostwrote, or at least helped with, Lil Wayne’s rhymes. Karrine Steffans aka Superhead apparently has the tea.

The notorious groupie turned author shared her insight with DJ Vlad TV.

“Wayne told me that Drake had written some things, for him,” Steffans told VladTV. “I was in the studio with Wayne listening to something that Drake had written ’cause Wayne can’t write like that. And he’ll be honest about it. He doesn’t… He only writes a certain way.”

The song had been already recorded, and she added, “He was very honest, and he says, ‘I don’t write that way. I don’t know how.’ So Drake was just kind of showing him how to take his ideas and turn them into a story, and to make that story come back around. And that’s a skill. That’s a storytelling skill. [Not] everybody can do that. There was a particular song that Drake had written or helped him write that would help him do that.”

Photo: DJ VLADTV