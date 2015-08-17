Drake Addresses Shooting Deaths At OVO Fest After Party

Drake‘s annual OVO Fest was a success with an appearances by Kanye Westg and Future, Will Smith coming through and pummeling Meek Mill via a PowerPoint presentation. However, a two people lost their lives after being shot and killed at an official OVO Fest after party.

Drizzy finally addressed the situation via a statement on his OVO blog.

The last few days I have been in a moral bind.

I am used to the fact that my life and the things I say to my fans are‎ closely watched. It’s tough in situations like this where there’s a tragedy and I consider the advice of my trusted advisors and counsel who worry that anything I might say could be misinterpreted.

However, today I am choosing to follow my heart.

I am plagued and pained by the violence that continues to escalate in our city. I stare into the eyes of so many young people and I wish to see them all shine as bright as they possibly can in this lifetime. I encourage my generation to show as much value and gratitude as you can for the lives we have been gifted.

My deepest condolences go out to the Navarro-Fenoy and Hibbert families for their loss of Ariela and Duvel. Along with them I send my condolences to all of the families that have lost loved ones to the senseless violence that has and continues to occur in our city.

Although Toronto is globally viewed as a major city, at the core we are still a small close-knit community, and it is our public responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of one another. We need each other to further our communities for generations to come.

I pray for better times and better understanding.

– DRAKE