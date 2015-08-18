Chief Keef “Bouncin,” Rapsody ft. Joey Bada$$ & Merna “Don’t Need It (Remix)” & More | Wired Tracks 8.18.15

This edition of Wired Tracks is best served when your speakers are loud, as HHW highlights Chief Keef’s latest release “Bouncin.”

The GBE rapper self-produced the heater with some help from DPBeats. Keef set aside the chaotic record for his upcoming project, Bang 3 (Part 2), which is currently available for pre-order. Feel free to cop “Bouncin” via iTunes as well, or you can hear it and a bevy of other tracks from artists like Rapsody, Chinx and Rick Ross, and more for free.99 below.

https://soundcloud.com/chiefkeefgg/chief-keef-bouncin-prod-by-chief-keef-x-dpbeats

—

Photo: Instagram

—

https://soundcloud.com/jamlaarmy/dont-need-it-remix-ft-joey-bada-merna-main-master

Rapsody ft. Joey Bada$$ & Merna – “Don’t Need It (Remix)”

Chinx ft. Rick Ross & Meet Sims – “On Your Body (Remix)”

Waka Flocka Flame – “Workin”

King Louie – “Flodgin”

AG Da Coroner ft. Drug – “Jumpin”

Peej ft. Lupe Fiasco – “Say”

Téo & Jaden – “Pleiadian Message”

Playa Haze ft. Blu – “A$$hole”

Raz Simone – “Massa Sir”

https://soundcloud.com/dannyswain/bitches-everywhere

Danny! – “B*tches Everywhere”