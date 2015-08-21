So There Actually Was A Dee Barnes Scene In Straight Outta Compton

Dr. Dre assault victim and Hip-Hop journalist Dee Barnes simply asked that she be mentioned during her critique of the box office smash Straight Outta Comption film.

As fate would have it, producers not only were planning on alluding to the infamous 1991 attack, they actually planed on depicting it on-screen.

Gerrick Kennedy for the Los Angeles Times got ahold of Jonathan Herman’s original screenplay for the film and it’s as graphic as the scenario has been publicized.

In the scene, the fictional Dre, “eyes glazed, drunk, with an edge of nastiness, contempt” (per noted from the script) spots Barnes at the party and approaches her. “Saw that [expletive] you did with Cube. Really had you under his spell, huh? Ate up everything he said. Let him diss us. Sell us out.” “I just let him tell his story,” Barnes’ character retorts, “That’s what I do. It’s my job.” “I thought we were cool, you and me,” Dre fires back. “But you don’t give a [expletive]. You just wanna laugh at N.W.A, make us all look like fools.” The conversation escalates, Barnes throws her drink in Dre’s face before he attacks her “flinging her around like a rag-doll, while she screams, cries, begs for him to stop.”

Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray explicitly stated the crew opted to “focus” on N.W.A as whole opposed to many side stories, which is why the Dee Barnes scene was omitted.

