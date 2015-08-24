Kanye West Brings Out Rihanna & Travi$ Scott At FYF Fest [VIDEO]

Kanye West saved the day by replacing Frank Ocean as a headliner as this weekend’s FYE Fest. Yeezy further upped the ante by bringing out Rihanna and Travi$ Scott to perform, too.

Reports the New York Daily News:

Kanye West stunned fans – and perhaps even Rihanna herself – when he plucked the Barbadian vocalist out of the audience to play a pair of songs at his FYF Fest performance in Los Angeles Saturday.

The popular songstress hopped on stage to perform “FourFiveSeconds” and “All of the Lights” with the West, eliciting a roar from the unsuspecting fans.

It’s unclear if Rihanna, who was sitting in the front row of the concert, had actually planned to join the polarizing rapper onstage all along, but the “Diamonds” singer appeared legitimately flustered as she embraced the spotlight.