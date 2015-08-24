Casey Veggies “Shout Out,” Vic Mensa “All That Shines,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.24.15

This edition of Wired Track’s features new releases from two of rap’s most promising newcomers: Casey Veggies and Vic Mensa.

Young Veggies waxes braggadocios poetics on “Shout Out,” a horn-driven freebie produced by Mike & Keys and released a month ahead of his debut album Live & Grow (Sept. 25).

Mensa, on the other hand, is still cooking and releasing new heaters on Friday afternoons. We missed his latest, “All That Shines,” last week, but it was too ill to overlook. Stream the record below in Wired Tracks, where you’ll also find material from Majid Jordan, A$AP Twelvyy and more.

A$AP Twelvyy ft. Emillz – “Heaven Can Wait”

https://soundcloud.com/user801515960/majid-jordan-learn-from-each-other-ovo-sound-radio-rip

Majid Jordan – “Learn From Each Other”

Vic Mensa – “All That Shines”

DJ Absolut ft. AZ, Ransom & Loaded Lux – “If You Love Me 3000”

https://soundcloud.com/diggy_simmons/anywhere

Diggy ft. PJ – “Anywhere”

https://soundcloud.com/massenburg-media-music/rawyals-ft-wale-dis-my-shit/s-mDmNF

Rawyals ft. Wale – “Dis My Shit”

https://soundcloud.com/marinogangrecordings/rizzoorizzoo-ft-aap-ant-maxokream-insomniac-lamb

Rizzoo ft. Maxo Kream, A$AP Ant & Lamb$ – “Pray 2 Me”

Illa J – “Never That”

Dave East – “Party This Weekend”