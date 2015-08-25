This Is A Real Headline: “Jay Z Is Extremely Good at Eating Spaghetti”

A writer spotted Jay Z at a restaurant eating spaghetti. Naturally (#sarcasm) this inspired a corresponding post about Hova eating spaghetti.

Reports Gawker:

This weekend I went to a late dinner and guess what, Jay Z was there. That’s pretty much the whole story, except where I note that—wow—he’s extremely good at eating spaghetti. You might think his talent lies in music, and you’d be right, but as it turns out, he’s also a consummate professional in the business of eating. Here’s the story in a nutshell. On Friday night, I went to dinner at a restaurant called Highway in a village on Long Island called Sagaponack. We sat down and a few minutes later, we realized Jay Z was dining at a table nearby. I took a surreptitious picture, after which my friend informed me that she was “mortified” and expressed doubt that we could ever return to the restaurant. Then we placed our orders. That’s where the story should end. But then I saw Jay eating his meal.

We’re not even going to front like we never post randomness for the sake of commentary or comedy. But, seriously?

Also, son sounded like a stalker of elite levels. And now that we mention it, what exactly is so shocking about a sophisticated, 45-year-old man who has travelled the world like Jay Z being able to eat spaghetti like a boss in the Hampton?

Would said writer be surprised that a kid from the Bronx like the author of this post knows Sagaponack is in the Hampto