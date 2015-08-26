CLOSE
Big K.R.I.T. “86,” Fetty Wap “Trap Ni**as (Freestyle),” & More | Wired Tracks 8.26.15

Today (August 26) happens to be Big K.R.I.T.’s 28th birthday. But rather that bask in the glory (and gifts) that come with one’s life anniversary, the MC blesses fans with a new track called “86.”

The title holds a double meaning, marking 1986, the year that Krizzle was born, and one of his favorite old school whips: the ’86 Chevy Monté Carlo.

Peep K.R.I.T.’s southern-drenched verbiage and then some in Wired Tracks below. Catch the Mississippi on the “Kritically Acclaimed” Tour (see dates and cities here).

Photo: Instagram

Fetty Wap – “Trap Ni**as (Freestyle)”

GoldLink ft. Louie Lastic – “Movin’ On”

B.o.B ft. Wurld & London – “Netflix & Chill”

The Underachievers – “Allusion”

Chris Crack – “Armani Silverware”

Mario ft. Rick Ross – “Forever”

Semi Hendrix (Ras Kass & Jack Splash) ft. Coast Contra & 4Rax – “Breakfast At Banksy’s”

https://soundcloud.com/cons192/when-i-wanna-by-consequence

Consequence – “When I Wanna”

Jae Millz ft. Ron Browz – “Work That”

Haunder – “Wamp Wamp (Remix)”

