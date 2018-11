J. Cole is living a charmed rap life. During a concert last night in his North Carolina hometown, Cole brought out Jay Z, Drake and Big Sean as surprise guests.

It all went down in Fayetteville, NC with Jeremih and Dreamville members Bas, Cozz and Omen also on the bill.

Peep footage below—including a new verse from Drake, Hova and Big Sean performing “Clique”—and on the flip.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2Next page »