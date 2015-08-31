CLOSE
Home > ASAP Rocky

A$AP Rocky Featured In New Samsung Ad [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

A$AP Rocky is a Samsung man. In a new commercial, Lord Pretty Flacko is deciding whether to go with the Galaxy S6 edge+ or the Galaxy Note5.

For A$AP Rocky, deciding whether to get down to business with the S Pen on the Galaxy Note5 or hit up VIPs with the Galaxy S6 edge+ People Edge is a tough choice. See what he chooses, then head over here to learn more about The Next Big Thing: smsng.us/1J1DM4E

Watch the full spot below. Check out behind the scenes photos from the commercial’s shoot on the flip.

Photo:

A$AP Rocky

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close