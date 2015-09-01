Chris Brown To Point Out His Baby Mama Dates A Wanted Man In Court

All bets are off when it comes to custody battles. Chris Brown is reportedly eager to point out that his baby mama dated a man wanted for a felony during their forthcoming day in family court.

Reports TMZ:

Chris and Nia Guzman will fight it out in 2 weeks. She wants full custody of 1-year-old Royalty and visitation for Chris, BUT only if it’s monitored. She says he’s a bad guy who hangs with criminals and smokes weed. Chris wants joint custody.

But we’re told Chris thinks her argument will boomerang right back in her face, because her boyfriend, King Ba — the guy who lived with her and is even named on Royalty’s birth certificate — is a wanted man … on the run for felony forgery.

We’re told Chris is eager to tell the judge Nia has terrible judgment … hooking up with a con man.