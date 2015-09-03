Styles P & Jadakiss Share Details On Juices For Life Franchise [VIDEO]

Longtime fans of The Lox group members Styles P and Jadakiss should be aware that the pair have been operating the organic juice bar franchise, Juices For Life, since 2011. With three New York locations, Styles and Kiss are hoping to promote healthier living within urban environments.

Elite Daily caught up with the prolific Yonkers rap stars, who still drop potent music in their respective solo careers. In the video clip with Elite Daily, the rappers share their thoughts behind the development and importance of Juices For Life.

From Elite Daily:

Jadakiss and Styles P are bonafide hip-hop heavyweights whose careers have spanned three decades, but their legacies may be solidified by something other than their music. Through their chain of juice bars, Juices For Life, The LOX members are looking to provide a much-needed place for people in low-income neighborhoods to consume something good for them. These neighborhoods are often referred to as “food deserts,” since access to nutritional food is virtually nonexistent. Styles P said, “In the poorer communities, mostly, the money gets invested in liquor stores and the kind of things we don’t need.” Jadakiss and Styles P are leading by example and looking to put an end to food deserts through their Juices For Life locations, but they aren’t alone.

The Juices For Life model has been applauded by Jeffery Brown, Founder and CEO of the Super Stores grocery chain. Brown supports Styles P and Jadakiss’ juice bar venture and hopes others will follow suit.

Juices For Life has three New York area locations across Yonkers and in the Bronx.

Watch the Juices For Life profile in the clip below.

Photo: Elite Daily