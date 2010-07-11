Fan Tries To Attack 50 Cent On Stage In Brazil [Video]

Although 50 Cent’s been in recent headlines for his verbal assaults on Diddy, it looks like the tables have turned now that a crazed fan tried to physically attack him in Brazil.

50 Cent was performing a concert in Salvador, Bahia when a fan suddenly rushed the stage and grabbed him from behind.

The fan’s moment of glory was short lived however after Fif’s security jumped to his rescue, grabbing the man and escorting him off stage, punching and kicking him in the process.

Check out the video of the beatdown below around the 1:40 mark.

Damn, excessive force perhaps?