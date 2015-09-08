Drake Remixes “Tell Your Friends,” Bankroll Fresh ft. 2 Chainz & Skooly “Take Over Your Trap” & More | Wired Tracks 9.8.15

OVO Sound Radio has become grounds for delivering new material from artists out of the 6ix. The latest track came over the weekend courtesy of Drake, who put his twist on The Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends.”

The 6ix God delivers some love-drenched lines over the guitar-driven production, crafted by none other than Kanye West. The cut appears in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find heat from Bankroll Fresh, Mack Wilds, Lil Durk, Angel Haze, and more.

https://soundcloud.com/keeksmarone/drake-tell-your-friends-freestyle

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Bankroll Fresh ft. 2 Chainz & Skooly – “Take Over Your Trap”

Mack Wilds – “Bonnie & Clyde”

Lil’ Durk ft. Jeremih, Lil’ Wayne & Fetty Wap – “Like Me (Remix)”

https://soundcloud.com/angxlhxze/moonrise-kingdom

Angel Haze – “Moonrise Kingdom”

https://soundcloud.com/mellomusicgroup/rapper-big-pooh-nottz-memory-feat-novej

Rapper Big Pooh & Nottz ft. Novej – “Memory”

Rob Cash ft. Vado, Maino, Uncle Murda & Raekwon – “Welcome To New York”

https://soundcloud.com/your-old-droog/tell-your-friends-5k-titty-mix

Your Old Droog – “Tell Your Friends (Freestyle)”

https://soundcloud.com/youngcypher/young-cypher-ft-red-cafe-fabolous-winning-team/s-TAZRv

Young Cypher ft. Red Cafe & Fabolous – “Winning Team”