Jimmy Fallon & Justin Timberlake Rock “History Of Rap” Part 6 [VIDEO]

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake kind of have a thing going on with their epic “History of Rap” segments for Fallon’s late night show. The duo took to the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon stage once more to unveil part six of the “History of Rap” to hilarious results.

Fallon and Timberlake, with backing by house band The Roots, launched into a robust rendition of LL Cool J’s “Rock The Bells” classic that blended into Whodini’s “Friends” track seamlessly. Timberlake got into beatbox mode as Fallon rocked a bit of Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh’s “La Di Da Di” and then Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power” comes roaring in.

Keeping the energy going, Fallon almost turned up a little too much when the Roots band began playing N.W.A.’s “Straight Outta Compton” to the point Timberlake had to talk his homie off the angry ledge. Funny stuff.

Check out Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake rock the “History of Rap” part six in the clip below.

[h/t High Snobiety]

—

Photo: NBC