DMX Hits The Studio After Prison Release [Video]

Now that DMX’s bid in jail is over, the former Ruff Ryder has wasted no time getting back in the studio.

As previously reported Dark Man X was released from jail July 6th after serving 4 months of a 6 month sentence for probation violation.

With his new found freedom, X is back where he belongs; in the studio recording new heat.

He was recently caught on camera in the studio with Dame Grease dropping his signature aggressive flow and barking on a new track.

Check out footage of X in the studio below.