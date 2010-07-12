DMX Hits The Studio After Prison Release [Video]

Now that DMX’s bid in jail is over, the former Ruff Ryder has wasted no time getting back in the studio.
As previously reported Dark Man X was released from jail July 6th after serving 4 months of a 6 month sentence for probation violation.
With his new found freedom, X is back where he belongs; in the studio recording new heat.
He was recently caught on camera in the studio with Dame Grease dropping his signature aggressive flow and barking on a new track.
Check out footage of X in the studio below.
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE