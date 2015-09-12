Future Brings Out Drake & Norm Kelly In Toronto [VIDEO]

Future knows how to pay homage. The Atlanta rapper brought out Serena Williams’ bad luck charm Drake and Norm Kelly (a politician and Meek Mill slanderer) while performing in Toronto.

Reports the Smoking Section:

There’s still no mixtape between Drake and Future yet, or any further telltale signs that it’s even happening since Thursday’s initial buzz. However, Future played Toronto University university on Friday night and the 6 God, of course, made sure he was well received in the city. Drake didn’t come alone either, bringing with him councilman Norm Kelly, the politician who issued the no-fly zone warning to Meek Mill at the outset of that whole fiasco.

Always pay your respects to the 6 God(s).

Watch footage from the show below, more on the flip.

Photo: Instagram

