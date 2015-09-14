Kendrick Lamar Remembers Tupac Shakur On 19th Anniversary Of His Death [PHOTO]

Earlier in the year, Kendrick Lamar honored Tupac Shakur in one of the most creative ways possible by having a candid conversation with him at the tail end of his album, To Pimp a Butterfly.

Today, September 13, 2015, marks the 19th anniversary of the iconic rap star’s death after being shot in Las Vegas a week earlier. Once again, the TDE poster child is honoring the legacy of one his heroes via 2Pac.com.

Aside from the aforementioned record “Mortal Man,” it has been a strong year for Tupac Shakur’s estate as he was briefly depicted in the hit film, Straight Outta Compton and will once again be portrayed in the upcoming biopic, DPG 4 Life.

