DJ Khaled Goes Sneaker Shopping, Works Out In Yeezys [VIDEO]

Self-promotion king DJ Khaled went sneaker shopping with Complex, and it will surely be one of its most watched episodes.

It all went down at Shoe Gallery in Miami and Complex‘s Joe La Puma tried in vain to get Khaled to focus on a topic. However, the Miami DJ was too busy bigging up his love of quality leather, Air Jordans in general and his own endeavors to really bother with like, answering a specific question.

He did weigh on the importance not getting out stunted on a red carpet, though. Also, Khaled’s naming conventions for his kicks barely make any sense. Watch it all go down below.

—

Photo: YouTube