Common: “The Integrity Of The Media Is Gone” [VIDEO]

Just because Common dropped the Sense from his name years ago doesn’t mean the Chicago b-boy doesn’t know his stuff. The celebrated rapper and actor slammed the media in an interview Monday afternoon (Sept. 14), essentially stating that the industry has lost its integrity.

Common was a guest on HuffPost Live with host Josh Zepps. Common is one of the stars of director Rob Reiner’s upcoming film, Being Charlie, who was a guest on the program as well. Actor Carey Elwes was also part of the conversation.

Although the group was on HuffPost Live to promote the debut airing of Being Charlie tonight at the Toronto Film Festival, Zepps turned the conversation to politics. Common essentially slammed the media for its coverage of Donald Trump‘s current presidential run and what he thinks of the attention the mogul brings as it relates to the current state of journalism.

From HuffPostLive:

Common: “I feel like the integrity of the media is gone in many areas because when you choose to be like, ‘We’re going to show Donald Trump because we know it’s about numbers,’ it’s like where is the integrity of the journalists who know and will challenge these thoughts so that the American people can see truth and really have a good opportunity … to get behind someone who’s going to matter, who’s going to really be about affecting change and improving this country?” Common also said he hopes the media will portray a wide range of candidates, allowing the citizens to make an informed choice. Common: “If it so happens to be a Donald Trump … which I don’t believe it’s that person, then let the people decide that. But don’t just dwell on the spotlight and keep exploring the popularity of him just for numbers because eventually that’s going to just mess up the situation in the country if we do. It’s feeding into the big monster. So I think the media definitely has a responsibility.”

Interesting stuff there.

Reiner also had a bit to say about Trump’s prominence in the media as well, and you can check out what he said after checking out Common’s statements below by going to the following page.

Photo: HuffPostLive

