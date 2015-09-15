CLOSE
HomeNews

Rapper Future Will Be Selling Hats

Leave a comment

Besides the dreds and sunglasses, Future’s signature look of late has included Stetson style, cowboy hats. So of course, the Atlanta rapper revealed that he’s dropping a hat line.

The Dirty Sprite 2 rapper made his intentions known via Instagram. “for the 1s who embrace individuality style, my hat line comin $oon…,” read the caption of photo of Future seated in front a number of head pieces.

You gotta have a plan B in case the hits stop flowing. See how seriously Future takes his hat game on the following pages.

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Future

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close