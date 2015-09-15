Rapper Future Will Be Selling Hats

Besides the dreds and sunglasses, Future’s signature look of late has included Stetson style, cowboy hats. So of course, the Atlanta rapper revealed that he’s dropping a hat line.
The Dirty Sprite 2 rapper made his intentions known via Instagram. “for the 1s who embrace individuality style, my hat line comin $oon…,” read the caption of photo of Future seated in front a number of head pieces.
You gotta have a plan B in case the hits stop flowing. See how seriously Future takes his hat game on the following pages.
—
Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net
