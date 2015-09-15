Bond Denied For Walter Scott’s Killer, Michael Slager

The ex- South Carolina cop charged with murder in the April shooting death of Walter Scott, was denied bond Monday (Sept. 14). A judge concluded that releasing 33-year-old Michael Slager, would result in a danger to the North Charleston Community.

“After careful consideration of all the evidence presented and the nature and circumstances of the offense, the Court finds that release of Defendant would constitute an unreasonable danger to the community and the request for release on bond should be denied,” State Circuit Judge Clifton Newman.

Slager’s defense argued for his release on grounds that he has no prior criminal record. The lawyers expressed disappointment after Slager was denied bond, but “remain firmly convinced that following a review of all the evidence, a jury of Michael’s peers will find that he was free of any criminal intent in his actions on April 4, 2015.”

Scott’s brother, Anthony Scott, released a statement Monday sharing a somber response to the judge’s decisions. “Today isn’t cause for celebration,” said Anthony. “There are no winners or losers when one man has lost his life at the hands of another.

He added, “Our family respects the judge’s decision to deny bond for Michael Slager. We trust in God and our prayer is that something like this never happens again to any family, anywhere.”

Slager was hit with a murder charge, within a day of Scott’s death. In newly filed documents, the former officer claims that he was in fear for his life when he gunned down the unarmed victim in broad daylight.

“I’m afraid now,” Slager recounted of allegedly believing Scott was going to reach of his gun. “Is he going to tase me and take my weapon? Am I going home tonight to my pregnant wife? Is he going to take my weapon and shoot me?”

While Slager claims to have been scared, he was able to walk away from the run-in without injury, yet Scott never made it home to his family.

Feiden Santana, the bystander who recorded the shooting, confirmed seeing Slager fire at Scott as he was running away. He also said that Scott was trying to pull his arm away from Slager leading up to the fatal confrontation.

The video recording shows Slager shooting Scott to death, and seemingly planting evidence, though Santana could not clearly identify the black object dropped near the body.

—

Photo: North Charleston PD