Kanye West Yeezy Season 2 Runway Show Hitting Theaters Worldwide

The hottest ticket in NYC for New York Fashion has got to be to see Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 2 presentation on Wednesday (Sept. 16).

If you don’t have a plug, or aren’t in NYC, no worries. The live show, which goes down at Skylight Modern and will include a performance by Vanessa Beecroft, will be simulcast in theaters across the world tomorrow starting at 12pm.

Tickets can be reserved at http://tickets.yeezy.supply/ on a first come, first serve basis.

Reserve your tickets here—the list of cities where you can catch it in theaters below.

UNITED STATES:

Atlanta GA

Cary NC

Chicago IL

Dallas TX

Denver CO

Emeryville CA

Framingham MA

Hanover MD

Houston TX

Las Vegas NV

Los Angeles CA

Manchester CT

Mays Landing NJ

Miami Beach FL

Minneapolis MN

New York NY

Orlando FL

Philadelphia PA

Phoenix AZ

Richmond Heights OH

San Diego CA

San Jose CA

Seattle WA

Sterling Heights MI

Washington DC

INTERNATIONAL:

Belfast, Ireland

Berlin, Germany

Birmingham, UK

Copenhagen, Denmark

Dublin, Ireland

Frankfurt, Germany

London, UK

Manchester, England

Melbourne, Australia

Paris, France

Sydney, Australia

