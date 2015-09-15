Kanye West Yeezy Season 2 Runway Show Hitting Theaters Worldwide

The hottest ticket in NYC for New York Fashion has got to be to see Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 2 presentation on Wednesday (Sept. 16).
If you don’t have a plug, or aren’t in NYC, no worries. The live show, which goes down at Skylight Modern and will include a performance by Vanessa Beecroft, will be simulcast in theaters across the world tomorrow starting at 12pm.
Tickets can be reserved at http://tickets.yeezy.supply/ on a first come, first serve basis.
Reserve your tickets here—the list of cities where you can catch it in theaters below.
UNITED STATES:
Atlanta GA
Cary NC
Chicago IL
Dallas TX
Denver CO
Emeryville CA
Framingham MA
Hanover MD
Houston TX
Las Vegas NV
Los Angeles CA
Manchester CT
Mays Landing NJ
Miami Beach FL
Minneapolis MN
New York NY
Orlando FL
Philadelphia PA
Phoenix AZ
Richmond Heights OH
San Diego CA
San Jose CA
Seattle WA
Sterling Heights MI
Washington DC
INTERNATIONAL:
Belfast, Ireland
Berlin, Germany
Birmingham, UK
Copenhagen, Denmark
Dublin, Ireland
Frankfurt, Germany
London, UK
Manchester, England
Melbourne, Australia
Paris, France
Sydney, Australia
