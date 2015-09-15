Amber Rose Embraces The Slut Walk In “Walk Of No Shame” Skit [VIDEO]

No matter how many men Amber Rose has been loosely associated with, the #NewRules celebrity is going to continue to strut her stuff. In a new skit with Funny or Die, the highly popular model pokes fun at old age notion of “the walk of shame.” For those unfamiliar with the terminology, it is a reference to the morning after a sexual romp (typically an one-night stand) where the guest has to trek back through the lively neighborhood wearing the same evening attire they initially got tossed in.

In a perfect world, Amber Rose and other girls who just wanna have fun, won’t be judged for their nighttime decisions and the segment “Walk of No Shame” highlights such a place where everybody is overly friendly to her coming out party. “Walk of No Shame” also features a pivotal cameo from Matt McGorry of Orange is the New Black fame.

The skit is an indirect promotion to her upcoming Slut Walk in Los Angeles where she and thousands of other women strive to take back derogatory words against females, as seen on the 2015 MTV VMA red carpet.

Watch Amber Rose’s “Walk of No Shame” in the player above.

Photo: Funny or Die