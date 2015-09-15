Watch Donald Glover Star As A Brainiac In The Martian [VIDEO]

Matt Damom’s upcoming sci-fi thriller, The Martian has already been garnering rave reviews at functions such as the Toronto International Film Festival well ahead of its October 2 release date.

Part of the reason could be its diverse supporting cast of Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Peña and Donald Glover and/or Childish Gambino, tomato tomahto.

In a new teaser clip from The Martian, Glover, who plays science nerd Rich Purnell, devises a plan that will bring stranded astronaut Mark Watney (Damon) home from his Mars living space.

The film is based on Andy Weir’s 2011 best-selling novel The Martian, and it also pits Ridley Scott back in the director’s chair. Academy Award-nominated actress Jessica Chastain, Sean Bean and Jeff Daniels also star in the movie, which employs a $108 million dollar budget.

Peep Donald Glover get his acting on in The Martian clip below.

—

Photo: 20th Century Fox