Dee-1’s Lil Wayne-Critiquing Mixtape, Separated At Birth Gets BANNED

New Orleans rapper Dee-1 first rose to national prominence when he openly called out then rap game leaders Jay Z, 50 Cent and Lil Wayne to step up do more for the community in a clever record titled “Jay, 50, and Weezy.” Now as a signed RCA Records artist, he planned to nudge the latter rap legend a little further with the new Separated At Birth mixtape where he flipped several popular Lil Wayne beats and turned them into socially conscious songs where as the original recordings were anything but.

Yet, as fate would have it, Cash Money lawyers are an army, better yet a navy, and just as today’s September 15 release date approached, Dee-1 got hit with a cease and desist. All the anticipation built with the track, “Call Ya Bluff” was seemingly in vain.

He released a statement explaining to the fans the magnitude of the situation, where hollow threats and legal action can be perceived.

“I’d like to apologize to all the fans. This is a project that was needed in hip hop and i was excited to give it to you all. All i can say is that 1. this industry is truly crazy smh, 2. some bold actions have taken place behind the scenes, and 3. some people fear what the truth sounds like. Trust me, if no one threatened legal recourse, I would still drop it because I worked hard on this and i think this music would bless all who hear it, and add a much-needed perspective to hip hop. The topic of my personal safety was also brought up to be honest, but truthfully God has me covered so I was neeeeeeeeeeeeeeeever worried about that. Until further notice, the#SeparatedAtBirth mixtape has been BANNED. Unfortunately, i need for orangemixtapes.com to not post the mixtape as of now until things clear up. Sorry for the wait.” – @Dee1music

Free Separated At Birth! Listen to “Call Ya Bluff” and “Tha Block is Hot” down below in the meantime.

—

Photo: Instagram/Dee-1