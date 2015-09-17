Drake and Future Confirm Mixtape Collab

The mere idea of Drake and Future collaborating on a mixtape set the Internets on fire. Although it has been pure speculation so far, Drizzy seems to have confirmed that the two are indeed going to drop a joint project.

Drake took to Instagram and posted a pic of Future with a few emoticons that basically translate to coming soon. Shortly after the Toronto rapper’s post, Future took to Instagram took to Twitter to confirm the combination of their crews, Freebandz Gang and October’s Very Own (see on the flip).

There is even an unconfirmed countdown clock to the release of the project.

If and when the music drops, will you cop?

Photo: YouTube/Vevo

