Sauce Walka Roasts Drake With “Wack 2 Wack (Drake Disstruction)” [LISTEN]

While his beef with Meek Mill is old news at this point, it appears Drake has somehow reignited a rift with a familiar foe in Sauce Walka of the Sauce Twinz.

In case you missed it, the more vocal of buzzing rap duo gave Drake a social media earful during this year’s Houston Appreciation Weekend, where he accused the Canadian superstar of mooching off their streets and culture.

The Instagram posts spawned an indirect response from Drizzy but now, Sauce Walka is using the medicine that did Meek Milly in to get his point across. Over the infamous “Back 2 Back” instrumental, Sauce Walka flips it to create “Wack 2 Wack (Drake Disstruction)” with enough you-gay, you-soft, you-stealing punchlines to emote a response from Drake.

Here’s a small sample:

“Yeah, b*tch ni**a, you wanna be like the Twinz/Spill Sauce onstage and splash on your friends/Be born in the ‘H’ and break a b*tch for some ends/but you was too busy f*ckin’ Jhonni Blaze bareskinned/Eww, buddy got that hot d!ck/Tried to keep it secret but Lil’ Blaze had them hot lips…”

Listen to Sauce Walka’s brand of ether. Nothing will ever be the same in Houston.

Photo: Instagram / Sauce Walka