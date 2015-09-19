Drake Reveals Release Date, Album Cover & Title Of Mixtape With Future [PHOTO]

If you have been keeping up with your Drizzy timesheet, you will know that the e-streets have been salivating with anticipation over the release of his mixtape with Future.

Now that it has been officially confirmed, the details are slowly being rolled out inch by inch. So, gather ’round hustlers, that’s if you’re still living, because the tape now has a due date, an album cover (not the codeine-covered owl that has maneuvered through the Internets these past few days) and a title.

What A Time To Be Alive.

Drake recently let loose an Instagram post revealing that he and his Free Bandz compadre plan to make this a full-blown event that should rival attention spans towards the return of the NFL.

What A Time To Be Alive will be released tomorrow, September 20 via Apple Music (of course!) at 8 p.m. EST.

As for the album cover, it’s simply a close-up shot of a batch of flawlessly cut diamonds. Hopefully the music matches the photo.

Check back in with Hip-Hop Wired this Sunday for the festivities.

—

Photo: Instagram/Drake