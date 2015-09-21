Peep The Wildest Reactions To Drake & Future’s #WATTBA [Photos]

As promised, Drake and Future’s collaborative mixtape, What A Time To Be Alive (WATTBA) dropped today, September 20 and even earlier than expected.

If the way the Internet has reacted to the early stream is any indicator for the project’s legacy, it should pick up right where Jay Z and Kanye West’s 2011 Watch the Throne left off in terms of unexpected duet albums.

As for the specifics, WATTBA was recorded in Atlanta’s iconic Tree Sounds Studios and executive produced by Metro Boomin, who composed the beats for more than half the project. Boi-1da, Frank Dukes, Southside, Noel and Noah “40” Shebib also had a hand in the production while Drake and Future kept the guest appearances just between the two of them.

Stream WATTBA on Apple Music and circle back onto iTunes to purchase the entire thing. And for your comedic pleasure, take a look at the most hilarious reactions the project’s early listens has spawned.

Photo: Instagram/Future

