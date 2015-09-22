Rick Ross “Babies Cry,” Bryson Tiller “Exchange,” & More | Wired Tracks 9.22.15

Rick Ross is pressing forward, while facing some serious allegations, as he continues to release a barrage of new music. Today, he delivered a new track titled “Babies Cry.”

The thoughtful tune appears in today’s Wired Tracks, where you’ll also find that rising newcomer Bryson Tiller continues to display glimmers of a bright future on “Exchange,” a song sampling K.P. & Envyi’s 1998 hit single “Swing My Way.”

Hear the aforementioned records and then some in Wired Tracks below.

Bryson Tiller – “Exchange”

Logic ft. Big Lenbo – “Young Jesus”

9th Wonder & Talib Kweli ft. Problem & Bad Lucc – “Pay Ya Dues”

DJ Absolut ft. Royce Da 5’9 – “G-Unit Freestyle”

https://soundcloud.com/marvelousmagmusic/scary-movie-feat-hus-kingpin-and-smoovth

Marvelous Mag ft. Hus Kingpin & SmooVth – “Scary Movie”

https://soundcloud.com/paulwallwednesday/crumble-the-satellite-feat-devin-the-dude-curreny

Paul Wall ft. Devin The Dude & Curren$y – “Crumble The Satellite”

Tsu Surf ft. Joe Budden – “Conversations”

Ryan Hemsworth & Lucas – “From Grace”

Russ – “I Can Tell”