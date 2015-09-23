Drake Opens Fring’s Restaurant In Toronto [Photos]

Drake’s empire is shaping up nicely for a 28-year-old and seeing he loves to drop cooking references in his platinum rhymes, the next big move is obviously to open a restaurant. But don’t fret non believers; Drizzy isn’t dumping money into a business so many other stars have failed at to let some random OVO crew members piss away.

He’s linked with world renown chef Susur Lee to open Fring’s restaurant, located at 455 King St West in a building that used to be the Crush Wine Bar.

Via Huffington Post Canada:

Lee, Lee’s two sons Kai and Levi, as well as Drake’s friend and OVO member Angelo ‘Gelo’ Ferraro, officially launched King St. W.’s Fring’s restaurant on Monday. It is also rumoured Drake is a collaborator for Lee’s new joint as well, BlogTO reports. The star-studded affair, which included Jaden Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as tennis superstar (and rumoured girlfriend of Drake) Serena Williams, included custom cocktails and an array of appetizers like salmon tartare on garlic chips and homemade French fries with a vinegar mayo. The menu and official opening date have not fully been confirmed, Lee says, but like his other restaurants in Toronto, it will have some Asian influences. The party itself, which really was a party for Lee and Drake’s close family and friends, even had Drake jamming in the DJ booth.

Take a look at the sights and scenes from the Fring’s restaurant exclusive opening below and in the gallery. What a time to have an appetite.