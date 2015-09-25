Drake Talks Meek Mill Beef: “This Is How You Want To Play It?”

Drake sat down for an increasingly rare interview with The Fader for its 100th issue. Of course, he talked his beef with Meek Mill, an he let the chopper spray.

Drizzy brought the situation up without the writer even having to ask, starting with when Funkmaster Flex pump faked everybody.

“I’m just gonna bring it up ‘cause it’s important to me,” Drake told The Fader. “I was at a charity kickball game—which we won, by the way—and my brother called me. He was just like, ‘I don’t know if you’re aware, but, yo, they’re trying to end us out here. They’re just spreading, like, propaganda. Where are you? You need to come here.’ So we all circled up at the studio, and sat there as Flex went on the air, and these guys flip-flopped [about how] they were gonna do this, that, and the third.”

Then, when Drake dropped “Charged Up, ” there no immediate retort.

Says The Fader:

When a reply to “Charged Up” didn’t come, Drake could hardly believe it. “This is a discussion about music, and no one’s putting forth any music?” he says, speaking with a furrowed brow, as if reliving his incredulity. “You guys are gonna leave this for me to do? This is how you want to play it? You guys didn’t think this through at all—nobody? You guys have high-ranking members watching over you. Nobody told you that this was a bad idea, to engage in this and not have something? You’re gonna engage in a conversation about writing music, and delivering music, with me? And not have anything to put forth on the table?”

Taking offense to Meek Mill failing to have worthy retaliation in the chamber, he figured he had to make a song that have vitriol, and could get radio play (see: “Back To Back”).

It was then that he decided to just go ahead and do another song. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna probably just finish this.’ And I know how I have to finish it. This has to literally become the song that people want to hear every single night, and it’s gonna be tough to exist during this summer when everybody wants to hear [this] song that isn’t necessarily in your favor.”

And there you have it.

The 100th issue of The Fader hits newsstands on October 27. Peep the full cover story, including his thoughts on ghostwriting, right here. Video of the cover shoot on the flip.

—

Photo: The Fader

1 2Next page »