George Clinton blessed Kendrick Lamar with an appearance on “Wesley’s Theory” off To Pimp A Butterfly. Now, the favor has been returned with the Compton rapper hopping on a new Funkadelic cut called “Ain’t That Funkin’ Kinda Hard On You.”

It’s actually the Louis Vega remix of the song that K. Dot floats over. Damn right it’s funky.

Parliament Funkadelic definitely needs a proper biopic, by the way.

